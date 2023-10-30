Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $271.00 at Citigroup

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of BA opened at $179.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

