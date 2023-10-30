William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.21.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 30.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Biogen by 11.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 23.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

