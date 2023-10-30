First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) PT Lowered to $21.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. First Busey has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $117,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $79,143.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $117,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 292,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,850 shares of company stock worth $375,256. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 102,760.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Busey by 48.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 498,963 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 1,148.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 352,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after buying an additional 322,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

