Mizuho Cuts Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $35.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alkermes by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alkermes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 660.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.