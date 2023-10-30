Stephens Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $79.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.43.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,600,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

