Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $280.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

ADP stock opened at $214.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.09. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 86.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 43.4% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

