Susquehanna Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $43.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RRC. Bank of America increased their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Range Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 616,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

