Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $530.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $625.00 to $530.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $593.94.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $431.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

