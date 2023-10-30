TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.69.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock worth $441,806 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,463,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

