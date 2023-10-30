US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. US Foods has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $44.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 75.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in US Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $68,956,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,355,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

