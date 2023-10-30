Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.91 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $1,454,006.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 595,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,413,423.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $1,454,006.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 595,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,413,423.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $270,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $87,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

