Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.