Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) PT Lowered to $23.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of WNC opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. Analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

