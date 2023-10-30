Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

