Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.49%.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,057 shares of company stock valued at $197,003 over the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after buying an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pegasystems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,221,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,130,000 after buying an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after buying an additional 458,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 31.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 918,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after buying an additional 217,571 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

