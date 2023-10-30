The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $89.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PI. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.25.

Get Impinj alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $62,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,491.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $89,411.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $62,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,491.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and have sold 15,468 shares valued at $937,647. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.