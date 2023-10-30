Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

PI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.25.

Get Impinj alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Impinj Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $106,487.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,540.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and have sold 15,468 shares worth $937,647. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.