First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.88.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.96 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$23.38 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The firm has a market cap of C$19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.94.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

