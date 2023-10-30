Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FSZ. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.21. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79. The company has a market cap of C$389.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$159.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.50 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.0707763 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.90%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 477.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiera Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.