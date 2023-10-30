Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.71. Chase has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $135.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 151.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chase by 46.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chase by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chase by 21.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

