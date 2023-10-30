Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

