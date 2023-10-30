AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.43.

NYSE ACM opened at $74.81 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $72.48 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

