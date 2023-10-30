MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$19.25 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.80.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.39 and a 1-year high of C$22.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.49.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.1342836 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.