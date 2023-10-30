Scotiabank Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$13.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.77.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.46. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.4651163 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

