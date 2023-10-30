IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMFree Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IGM

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM Financial stock opened at C$30.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$30.34 and a 1 year high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.67.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$771.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$765.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.5397008 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.