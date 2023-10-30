IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IGM

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM Financial stock opened at C$30.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$30.34 and a 1 year high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.67.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$771.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$765.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.5397008 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.