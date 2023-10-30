Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHEN. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,301.70 and a beta of 0.69. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is -799.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after buying an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

