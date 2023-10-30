StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Piper Sandler lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

