Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Stagwell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.22.

Shares of STGW stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the purchase, the president now owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

