National Bankshares Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$67.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$76.11.

CCA opened at C$55.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$55.12 and a 12 month high of C$82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

