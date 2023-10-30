UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
UCB Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $36.39 on Thursday. UCB has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.
About UCB
