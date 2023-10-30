UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $36.39 on Thursday. UCB has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

