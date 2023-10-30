BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Cut to $285.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.08.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $170.45 on Thursday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.93.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.56) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -13.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BeiGene by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in BeiGene by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

