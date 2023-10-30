HSBC Downgrades Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($77.79) to GBX 6,250 ($76.56) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.33) to GBX 7,400 ($90.65) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,640 ($93.59) to GBX 7,340 ($89.92) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7,065.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

