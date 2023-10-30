HSBC Downgrades Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLYFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($77.79) to GBX 6,250 ($76.56) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.33) to GBX 7,400 ($90.65) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,640 ($93.59) to GBX 7,340 ($89.92) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7,065.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

