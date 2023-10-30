Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,269,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,534,000 after acquiring an additional 140,030 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.