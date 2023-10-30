4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.70.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.