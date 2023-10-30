Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $188.80 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

