Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.86.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,521.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

