CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$152.00 Price Target at Desjardins

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price target on CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price target on CGI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$155.18.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
