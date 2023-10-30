Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Pi Financial

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of TSE:NHK opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$60.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold will post 0.019661 EPS for the current year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.