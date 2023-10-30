National Bankshares Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$117.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$121.00 to C$117.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBH. National Bank Financial cut Premium Brands from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$119.63.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$89.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.66646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.78%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

