Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$60.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.00.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 92.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.50. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$664.42 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.6182287 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

