Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Pi Financial

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Pi Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

SVM stock opened at C$3.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$556.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.90.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.19 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.2874532 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

