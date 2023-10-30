Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$32.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$31.47 and a 52 week high of C$38.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.03. The company has a market cap of C$19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.34. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of C$7.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2913386 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.06%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

