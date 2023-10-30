Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

