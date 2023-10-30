Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $599.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

