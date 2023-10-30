StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.