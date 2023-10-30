StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -445.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.14. Splunk has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $148.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Splunk by 11,675.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

