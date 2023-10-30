Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 133.69% and a net margin of 83.33%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

