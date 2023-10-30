WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WYY opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.59.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.