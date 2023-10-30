WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

