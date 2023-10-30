Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 88.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neonode Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. State Street Corp grew its position in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neonode during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

