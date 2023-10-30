Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.
Neonode Stock Performance
NEON stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $14.75.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 88.25%.

Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
