Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 5.6 %

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

About Professional Diversity Network

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

